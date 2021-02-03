Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Stock Price Up 9.3%

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) rose 9.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.37 and last traded at $16.46. Approximately 452,857 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 188% from the average daily volume of 157,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.06.

FRGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $418.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 2.16.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $137.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.10 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. Analysts predict that Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRGI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 244.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,574 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 46.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 190.9% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 13,230 shares in the last quarter.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRGI)

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

