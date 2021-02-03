Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Stock Price Up 9.3%

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) rose 9.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.37 and last traded at $16.46. Approximately 452,857 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 188% from the average daily volume of 157,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.06.
FRGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $418.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 2.16.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRGI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 244.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,574 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 46.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 190.9% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 13,230 shares in the last quarter.
Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRGI)
Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.
