International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Stock Price Up 9.9%

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) shares were up 9.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.47 and last traded at $1.44. Approximately 849,123 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 466,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $263.13 million, a P/E ratio of -45.00 and a beta of 0.52.
International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM)
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties Canada and the United States. It holds or has rights to acquire ownership or leasehold interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.
