International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Stock Price Up 9.9%

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) shares were up 9.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.47 and last traded at $1.44. Approximately 849,123 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 466,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $263.13 million, a P/E ratio of -45.00 and a beta of 0.52.

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in International Tower Hill Mines during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its position in International Tower Hill Mines by 2.1% in the third quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 6,906,947 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,186,000 after acquiring an additional 141,952 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in International Tower Hill Mines by 111.1% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 61,152,055 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $79,822,000 after acquiring an additional 32,183,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 129,687 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 259,374 shares during the period. 52.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties Canada and the United States. It holds or has rights to acquire ownership or leasehold interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

