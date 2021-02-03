Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Shares Up 8.7%

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB)’s share price shot up 8.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.64 and last traded at $2.37. 1,285,177 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 320% from the average session volume of 305,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

The firm has a market cap of $62.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average is $2.38.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,310.93% and a negative return on equity of 372.59%. As a group, research analysts predict that Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates through two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages.

