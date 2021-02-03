Teletouch Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLEQ) Short Interest Update

Teletouch Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLEQ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,700 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the December 31st total of 102,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.7 days.

OTCMKTS:TLLEQ opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Teletouch Communications has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.

About Teletouch Communications

Teletouch Communications, Inc provides wireless services and consumer electronics to individual consumers, businesses, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. It offers wireless telecommunications solutions, including cellular, GPS-telemetry, and wireless messaging. Teletouch Communications serves approximately 38,000 cellular customers.

