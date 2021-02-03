Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc (EWI.L) (LON:EWI) Hits New 12-Month High at $401.50

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc (EWI.L) (LON:EWI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 401.50 ($5.25) and last traded at GBX 400.18 ($5.23), with a volume of 1086746 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 396 ($5.17).

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 373.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 312.39. The company has a market cap of £1.52 billion and a PE ratio of 3.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91.

In other news, insider Helen James acquired 5,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 380 ($4.96) per share, with a total value of £19,991.80 ($26,119.41). Also, insider Mungo Wilson bought 34,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 369 ($4.82) per share, with a total value of £126,699.84 ($165,534.15).

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

