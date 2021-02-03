Golar LNG Partners LP to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:GMLP)

Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the shipping company on Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th.

Golar LNG Partners has decreased its dividend by 79.9% over the last three years.

Get Golar LNG Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GMLP opened at $3.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $238.40 million, a PE ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.58. Golar LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $7.20.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. Golar LNG Partners had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $69.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.48 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Golar LNG Partners will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.55 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Golar LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Golar LNG Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.96.

About Golar LNG Partners

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Jamaica, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of April 16, 2020, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.