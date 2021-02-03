Emerald Advisers LLC Lowers Position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Emerald Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 405,230 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 199,166 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $7,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,346,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 115,495 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 28,266 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 21,198 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 9,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 46,557 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OCFC shares. Raymond James increased their target price on OceanFirst Financial from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Boenning Scattergood raised OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised OceanFirst Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

NASDAQ OCFC opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $23.84. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 13.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.85%.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

