Palladium Partners LLC Sells 150 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Palladium Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 347.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $349,054.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,130,989.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSX. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CSX from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CSX from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.63.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $89.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $46.81 and a 12-month high of $97.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.74.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

