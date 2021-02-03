Emerald Advisers LLC Has $1.94 Million Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Emerald Advisers LLC lowered its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,098 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Lee Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,069,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,273,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,790,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $920.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a PE ratio of 123.55 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $899.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $856.55. The company has a current ratio of 16.35, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $500.24 and a 12 month high of $951.18.

CSGP has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $900.00 to $915.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $850.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. CoStar Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $890.58.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

