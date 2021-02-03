Concorde Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT)

Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in BRT Apartments by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 132,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 59,935 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in BRT Apartments by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 125,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 51,337 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in BRT Apartments by 5,712.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 30,845 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in BRT Apartments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in BRT Apartments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.34% of the company’s stock.

Get BRT Apartments alerts:

BRT opened at $14.59 on Wednesday. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $18.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04. BRT Apartments had a negative return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 37.22%. As a group, research analysts expect that BRT Apartments Corp. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th.

BRT has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on BRT Apartments from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRT Apartments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley upped their price objective on BRT Apartments from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on BRT Apartments in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

BRT Apartments Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

See Also: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT).

Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.