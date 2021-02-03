Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by Middleton & Co Inc MA

Middleton & Co Inc MA lowered its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Waters were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Waters by 22.9% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waters by 30.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,691 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,398,000 after purchasing an additional 18,369 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Waters by 20.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,545,000 after purchasing an additional 9,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Waters by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waters stock opened at $291.31 on Wednesday. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $154.39 and a 52-week high of $299.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.87. The firm has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.76. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total transaction of $920,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,977 shares in the company, valued at $5,977,307.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert G. Carson sold 2,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.95, for a total transaction of $519,042.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at $786,655.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,599 shares of company stock worth $1,752,214. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Waters from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.83.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

