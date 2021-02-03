Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Sold by USA Financial Portformulas Corp

USA Financial Portformulas Corp reduced its holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,575 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 894 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 267 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amedisys alerts:

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $288.00 on Wednesday. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.95 and a 52 week high of $325.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $294.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.28.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMED. Truist lifted their price target on Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Amedisys from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Amedisys from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Amedisys from $246.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.64.

In other Amedisys news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 454 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.41, for a total value of $142,742.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,699.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.87, for a total value of $279,698.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,680 shares of company stock worth $1,020,682 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.