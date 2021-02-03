Concorde Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,753 SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 69.6% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Fullen Financial Group increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 29,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

MDYV stock opened at $57.69 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $28.90 and a twelve month high of $59.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.51.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.