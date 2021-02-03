FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Shares Bought by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 105.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,236 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in FARO Technologies were worth $8,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 112,970 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,979,000 after buying an additional 53,757 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in FARO Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 82,161 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in FARO Technologies by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 435,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,576,000 after purchasing an additional 95,167 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in FARO Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 156,731 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,557,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provenire Capital LLC grew its holdings in FARO Technologies by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Provenire Capital LLC now owns 54,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut FARO Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

NASDAQ FARO opened at $74.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 1.41. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.15 and a twelve month high of $78.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.45.

In other news, SVP Kevin Beadle sold 762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total transaction of $54,963.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

FARO Technologies Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

