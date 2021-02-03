Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 356,900 shares, an increase of 34.3% from the December 31st total of 265,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,569.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

Shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) stock opened at $24.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.89. Embracer Group AB has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $25.00.

Embracer Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes PC and console games for the gaming market in Europe, the United States, Sweden, and internationally. The company's game catalogue consists of 190 owned franchises, such as Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory, Wreckfest, Insurgency, World War Z, and others.

