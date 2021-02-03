1,135,296 Shares in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) Purchased by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,135,296 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,898,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USAT. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in USA Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $391,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in USA Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $688,000. Towerview LLC purchased a new position in USA Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,048,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in USA Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $11,306,000. Institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities raised USA Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of USA Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

NASDAQ USAT opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. USA Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $11.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.36 million, a P/E ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.86.

USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $36.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 million. USA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 22.76% and a negative net margin of 22.78%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that USA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

USA Technologies Company Profile

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

