Truist Securiti Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note issued on Monday, February 1st. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.98 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.71.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 8.29%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SBCF. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ SBCF opened at $31.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.34. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1 year low of $13.30 and a 1 year high of $34.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.8% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 97,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Director Thomas E. Rossin sold 8,066 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total transaction of $190,922.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

