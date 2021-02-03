GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for GrowGeneration’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. GrowGeneration posted earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 700%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GrowGeneration will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow GrowGeneration.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $55.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.26 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GRWG shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Roth Capital lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

GRWG opened at $51.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.92. GrowGeneration has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $53.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,021.20 and a beta of 3.09.

In other GrowGeneration news, COO Tony Sullivan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $1,284,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,569,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Monty R. Lamirato sold 7,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $223,187.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,054 shares in the company, valued at $2,595,079.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 748,487 shares of company stock worth $23,075,797. Insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRWG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,414,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,589,000 after acquiring an additional 468,034 shares during the period. JW Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. JW Asset Management LLC now owns 977,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,624,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 542,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,668,000 after acquiring an additional 246,038 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 457,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,389,000 after acquiring an additional 209,539 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 240.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 256,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 181,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

