Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Invests $2.23 Million in Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 83,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,233,000.

Separately, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Power REIT in the third quarter worth about $396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

PW stock opened at $38.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.52. Power REIT has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 10.24 and a quick ratio of 10.24.

Power REIT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation. Power REIT is actively seeking to expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture.

