Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Invests $2.59 Million in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 151,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,594,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the fourth quarter valued at $548,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 59,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 275,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the third quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, insider Benjamin Bressler sold 66,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $667,155.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LIND opened at $15.12 on Wednesday. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $18.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 2.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lindblad Expeditions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.60.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

