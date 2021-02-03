Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.15-0.19 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15-1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.25 billion.Howmet Aerospace also updated its FY 2021
Pre-Market guidance to 0.75-0.89 EPS.
Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $26.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 1.98. Howmet Aerospace has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $34.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.27.
Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Howmet Aerospace
Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.
