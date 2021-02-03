Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.15-0.19 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15-1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.25 billion.Howmet Aerospace also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.75-0.89 EPS.

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $26.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 1.98. Howmet Aerospace has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $34.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HWM. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Vertical Research began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Howmet Aerospace from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.00.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

