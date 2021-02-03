Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.32 Per Share

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Papa John’s International in a report issued on Monday, February 1st. Northcoast Research analyst J. Sanderson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.32 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.29.

Several other research firms have also commented on PZZA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Papa John’s International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush cut their target price on Papa John’s International from $114.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on Papa John’s International from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Papa John’s International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.76.

PZZA stock opened at $101.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 126.74, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.16. Papa John’s International has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $108.36.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $472.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.15 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

In other Papa John’s International news, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 14,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $1,136,977.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 205,280 shares in the company, valued at $16,508,617.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PZZA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the first quarter worth $138,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 710.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 41.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the third quarter worth $245,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 41.4% during the third quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

