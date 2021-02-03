Zuflo Coin (ZFL) Achieves Market Cap of $70,618.21

Zuflo Coin (CURRENCY:ZFL) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. In the last week, Zuflo Coin has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. Zuflo Coin has a total market cap of $70,618.21 and approximately $21,731.00 worth of Zuflo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zuflo Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00052061 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.75 or 0.00138729 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00066634 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.41 or 0.00247154 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00062627 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00037881 BTC.

About Zuflo Coin

Zuflo Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,944,573 tokens. The official message board for Zuflo Coin is www.zedxe.com/blog . The official website for Zuflo Coin is www.zedxe.com

Zuflo Coin Token Trading

Zuflo Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zuflo Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zuflo Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zuflo Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

