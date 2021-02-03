All Sports Achieves Market Cap of $4.76 Million (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. During the last week, All Sports has traded 15.3% higher against the dollar. One All Sports token can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. All Sports has a market cap of $4.76 million and $169,240.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get All Sports alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.77 or 0.00067708 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.17 or 0.00878014 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005971 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00047988 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00038234 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,687.79 or 0.04614125 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00019814 BTC.

All Sports Profile

All Sports (CRYPTO:SOC) is a token. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 tokens. The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports . The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

All Sports Token Trading

All Sports can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SOCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for All Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for All Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.