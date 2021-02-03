Zacks: Analysts Anticipate DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) to Announce -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) will announce ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for DMC Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.06). DMC Global posted earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 106.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that DMC Global will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.77. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DMC Global.

Get DMC Global alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

Shares of NASDAQ BOOM opened at $57.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.12 million, a PE ratio of -146.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. DMC Global has a 1 year low of $20.15 and a 1 year high of $59.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.40 and its 200-day moving average is $38.67.

In related news, Director Yvon Pierre Cariou sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $445,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,124,436.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Longe sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $73,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $639,570 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DMC Global by 599.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DMC Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in DMC Global by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in DMC Global by 400.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 90,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 72,270 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in DMC Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

See Also: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DMC Global (BOOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.