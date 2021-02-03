Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Lifted by Analyst

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ON Semiconductor in a report released on Monday, February 1st. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.25. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.38 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.50 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $36.85 on Wednesday. ON Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $39.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.40 and its 200-day moving average is $26.77. The company has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 75.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.92%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ON. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.0% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 9,556,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $207,282,000 after purchasing an additional 184,725 shares during the period. Robecosam AG increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 7.0% in the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 6,599,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,147,000 after purchasing an additional 431,990 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 24.3% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,966,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,754 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.3% in the third quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 3,580,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,655,000 after purchasing an additional 11,760 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 141.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,538,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

In other ON Semiconductor news, CFO Bernard Gutmann sold 99,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $2,682,836.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 555,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,024,848.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 7,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $219,592.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,542,407.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 239,129 shares of company stock valued at $6,600,143 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

