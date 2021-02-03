Zacks: Brokerages Expect Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Will Post Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Analysts expect Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to post $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.24. Zions Bancorporation, National Association reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,725%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will report full year earnings of $4.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $4.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $4.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Zions Bancorporation, National Association.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.61.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $45.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $51.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.91.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 2,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $94,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,464.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 2,148 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total transaction of $84,803.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,596.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,124 shares of company stock valued at $2,351,883. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 57,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,749,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,655,000 after acquiring an additional 266,884 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

