PhoenixDAO (PHNX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $239,155.00

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. PhoenixDAO has a total market capitalization of $2.01 million and $239,155.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded 45% higher against the dollar. One PhoenixDAO token can now be bought for approximately $0.0353 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00052061 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.75 or 0.00138729 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00066634 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.41 or 0.00247154 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00062627 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00037881 BTC.

PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,837,758 tokens. PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO . The official website for PhoenixDAO is phoenixdao.io

PhoenixDAO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PhoenixDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PhoenixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

