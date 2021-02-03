Bellwether Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $151.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.57. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $139.01 and a 1-year high of $179.70.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

