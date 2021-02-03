4,225 Shares in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Acquired by Bellwether Advisors LLC

Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,612,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $572,134,000 after buying an additional 100,903 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 50.5% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,122,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,091,000 after buying an additional 376,589 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,006,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,078,000 after buying an additional 14,122 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 829,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,769,000 after buying an additional 44,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 793,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,672,000 after buying an additional 28,446 shares during the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FBHS opened at $88.96 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.95 and its 200 day moving average is $84.22. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.90 and a fifty-two week high of $93.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,952. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $314,828 over the last ninety days. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

