Bellwether Advisors LLC Buys New Position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,293,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,860,000 after acquiring an additional 79,224 shares in the last quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 1,220,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,587,000 after acquiring an additional 149,774 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,076,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,176,000 after acquiring an additional 10,316 shares in the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 874,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,941,000 after acquiring an additional 44,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 802,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,700,000 after acquiring an additional 25,077 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPAB stock opened at $30.52 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.64 and its 200 day moving average is $30.79. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.23 and a twelve month high of $31.39.

