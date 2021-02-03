Bellwether Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,209 iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 20,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,614,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 48,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 76.1% in the third quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 20,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000.

IYR stock opened at $87.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.71. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $56.27 and a 1 year high of $100.75.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

