Bellwether Advisors LLC Invests $95,000 in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $982,000. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. raised its holdings in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 11,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 77,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 487,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,319,000 after buying an additional 49,221 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IGLB opened at $70.74 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.83 and a 200 day moving average of $71.62. iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $52.06 and a 52 week high of $74.42.

