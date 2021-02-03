2,003 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) Bought by Bellwether Advisors LLC

Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 110.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 184.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 251.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 29.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPSM stock opened at $38.78 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.63. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $18.35 and a twelve month high of $40.29.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.