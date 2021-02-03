Brokerages Anticipate Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) to Announce $0.23 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) will post $0.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s earnings. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte posted earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 72%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will report full year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OMAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMAB. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the second quarter valued at about $275,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 35.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 166,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after buying an additional 43,662 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 70.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 6,761 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 12.1% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte stock opened at $48.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.38. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 52-week low of $20.55 and a 52-week high of $67.07.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, Zacatecas, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, and Reynosa cities.

