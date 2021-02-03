Bellwether Advisors LLC Invests $77,000 in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:BJAN)

Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:BJAN) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 4.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BJAN opened at $33.00 on Wednesday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January has a 1-year low of $21.69 and a 1-year high of $33.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.14.

