Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 17,153 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 210,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,153 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $16,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 39,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 57,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

EMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.31.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $83.78 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $37.75 and a one year high of $85.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.