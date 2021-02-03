Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0312 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th.
NRO stock opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $6.08.
About Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund
