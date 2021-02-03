The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:SRV)

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.
SRV stock opened at $22.95 on Wednesday. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $39.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.33.
About The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund
