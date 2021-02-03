Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:VTA) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:VTA) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

NYSE VTA opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.75. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $5.92 and a 1 year high of $11.57.

Get Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 52,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,158.50. Insiders acquired 310,732 shares of company stock worth $3,241,294 in the last 90 days.

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.