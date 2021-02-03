Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0535 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Invesco Municipal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Invesco Municipal Trust stock opened at $13.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.79 and its 200-day moving average is $12.46. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $9.08 and a 12 month high of $13.08.

About Invesco Municipal Trust

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

