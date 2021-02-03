Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0535 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Invesco Municipal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
Invesco Municipal Trust stock opened at $13.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.79 and its 200-day moving average is $12.46. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $9.08 and a 12 month high of $13.08.
About Invesco Municipal Trust
