Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stoneridge Inc. is an independent designer and manufacturer of highly engineered electrical and electronic components, modules and systems for the automotive, medium and heavy-duty truck, and agricultural vehicle markets. Their products interface with a vehicle’s mechanical and electrical systems to activate equipment and accessories, display and monitor vehicle performance, and control and distribute electrical power and signals. “

Shares of SRI stock opened at $28.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.80 and a 200 day moving average of $24.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $763.70 million, a P/E ratio of -101.00 and a beta of 1.58. Stoneridge has a twelve month low of $13.87 and a twelve month high of $32.55.

In related news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor sold 10,000 shares of Stoneridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $303,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,208 shares in the company, valued at $4,745,599.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Stoneridge by 453.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the third quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the third quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

