Fair Oaks Income Limited 2017 (FAIR.L) (LON:FAIR) Declares Dividend of $0.03

Fair Oaks Income Limited 2017 (FAIR.L) (LON:FAIR) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Fair Oaks Income Limited 2017 (FAIR.L)’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
FAIR stock opened at GBX 0.65 ($0.01) on Wednesday. Fair Oaks Income Limited 2017 has a twelve month low of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 0.72 ($0.01). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.54.
