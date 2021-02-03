Fair Oaks Income Limited 2017 (FAIR.L) (LON:FAIR) Declares Dividend of $0.03

Fair Oaks Income Limited 2017 (FAIR.L) (LON:FAIR) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Fair Oaks Income Limited 2017 (FAIR.L)’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

FAIR stock opened at GBX 0.65 ($0.01) on Wednesday. Fair Oaks Income Limited 2017 has a twelve month low of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 0.72 ($0.01). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.54.

Fair Oaks Income Fund Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Fair Oaks Capital LP. The fund invests its entire corpus in Fair Oaks Income Fund LP. Fair Oaks Income Fund Limited was founded in 2014 and is domiciled in Channel Islands.

