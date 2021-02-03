ACNB Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:ACNB)

ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th.

ACNB has raised its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years.

ACNB stock opened at $25.91 on Wednesday. ACNB has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $37.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.49 million, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.12.

In other news, Director David L. Sites acquired 2,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $53,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders purchased 2,753 shares of company stock valued at $69,218 in the last ninety days. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised ACNB from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

ACNB Company Profile

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs consisting of personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

