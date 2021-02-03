First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Short Interest Up 15.3% in January

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a growth of 15.3% from the December 31st total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 288,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,216,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 105,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after buying an additional 24,060 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $608,000.

NASDAQ:FCAL opened at $54.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.23 and its 200 day moving average is $53.61. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.32 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%.

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

