CENTRAL TRUST Co Reduces Stock Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,872 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JAZZ. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,595,452 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,042,000 after acquiring an additional 94,313 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,180.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,270 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 9,468 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $27,809,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $714,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,220 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $157.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 49.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $86.88 and a 52-week high of $171.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.18.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.23. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $600.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JAZZ. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.39.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.58, for a total value of $140,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,950 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $1,287,979.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,767,379.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,388 shares of company stock valued at $2,962,231 in the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

