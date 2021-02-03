Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Holdings Boosted by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,211,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Mirova acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on LRCX. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $519.00 to $583.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $550.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.00.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $516.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $74.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $181.38 and a one year high of $585.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $508.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $409.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.60%.

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total value of $4,691,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 49,202 shares of company stock valued at $21,774,505 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.