MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Acquired by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 128.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,417,000 after acquiring an additional 71,732 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,912,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the third quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 4.9% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess stock opened at $580.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.90 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $275.49 and a 1-year high of $606.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $548.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $521.19.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $171.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.27 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.49, for a total transaction of $2,185,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,209,439.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.17, for a total transaction of $23,171,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 850,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,595,700.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,915,683. 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MKTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Compass Point lifted their price objective on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on MarketAxess from $621.00 to $631.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on MarketAxess from $517.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $512.00.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

