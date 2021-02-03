CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 9,985 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,985 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stolper Co increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Stolper Co now owns 39,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 9,232 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 27,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 112,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after acquiring an additional 6,929 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,114,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $109,576,000 after acquiring an additional 513,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PSX shares. Tudor Pickering lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

NYSE PSX opened at $68.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $93.29. The company has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.31 and its 200 day moving average is $61.49.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

