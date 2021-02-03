CENTRAL TRUST Co Buys 10,330 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 5,583.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,330 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter worth $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth $25,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth $25,000. 23.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Snowflake from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Snowflake from $277.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Snowflake in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $247.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist started coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Snowflake has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.13.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $300.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $298.67. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.55 and a 1-year high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $159.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.65 million. The company’s revenue was up 118.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.92) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

